Nation

Canadian man held by immigration officials dies in South Florida federal facility, officials say

A Canadian man being held by immigration officials in South Florida has died in federal custody, officials said.

The Associated Press
June 26, 2025 at 10:20PM

MIAMI — A Canadian man being held by immigration officials in South Florida has died in federal custody, officials said.

Johnny Noviello, 49, died Monday afternoon at the Bureau of Prisons Federal Detention Center in Miami, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement press release said. The cause of death was under investigation.

Noviello was being detained pending removal from the U.S., officials said. He entered the U.S. in 1988 on a legal visa and became a lawful permanent resident in 1991. He was convicted of drug trafficking and other charges in 2023 and sentenced to a year in prison, officials said.

Noviello was picked up by ICE agents at his probation office last month and charged with removability because of his drug conviction, authorities said.

Seven other immigration detainees have died in federal custody this year, with 11 deaths reported in 2024.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Philadelphia's schools accused of failing to properly inspect asbestos in buildings

Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged Philadelphia's public schools with failing to properly inspect eight schools for damaged asbestos. The district agreed to have the criminal case deferred while it pays for a court supervised monitor to keep tabs on its response.

Nation

Justice Department says Kilmar Abrego Garcia will face US trial before any move to deport him again

Business

North Carolina legislature leaves after passing Helene aid package, but still no budget