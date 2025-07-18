Canadian man charged with hijacking that caused security scare at Vancouver airport

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — A Canadian man has been charged with hijacking a small plane after he caused a security scare at Vancouver's airport this week.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Thursday Shaheer Cassim, 39, has been charged with hijacking, constituting terrorism, over the incident Tuesday that saw the North American Aerospace Defense Command scramble F-15 fighter jets before the plane safely landed.
The RCMP said he seized control of a Cessna at Victoria International Airport on Vancouver Island by threatening a flight instructor, before flying about 40 miles (64 kilometers) to Vancouver.
''Investigators have determined the suspect acted with an ideological motive to disrupt airspace,'' said Sgt. Tammy Lobb in a statement late Wednesday.
A man with the same name and who resembles Cassim posted on social media that he was a ''messenger of Allah'' and a ''Messiah'' sent to save humanity from climate change.
He said ''the Angel Gabriel appeared before me and gave me a message from Allah.''
Cassim's last post warns about ''abrupt runaway global warming'' that will cause humans to go extinct within a few years.
Cassim also said in the post that he is ''Sam Carana,'' who runs the ''Arctic News'' blog that describes itself as a place where contributors ''all share a deep concern about the way climate change is unfolding in the Arctic and the threat that this poses for the world at large.''