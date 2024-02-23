Canadian discount airline Lynx Air will shut down on Monday and suggested that it could cancel many flights over the weekend too, leaving customers scrambling to make new travel plans.

Lynx announced the shutdown late Thursday and told customers to contact their credit-card company about getting a refund for canceled flights. The Calgary, Alberta, airline said it could not help with refunds.

The shutdown will take effect early Monday. On its website, the airline said, ''we will continue to operate the majority of our flights through this weekend.''

The airline said it put ''tremendous work'' into growth after launching the Lynx brand two years ago, but that inflation, fuel costs, competition and other factors ''have ultimately proven too steep a mountain for our organization to overcome.''