Back-to-work order issued for 2 major Canada railroads. Union will comply, but lawsuit planned

Railroads play a crucial role in the economy with CPKC and CN delivering more than CA$1 billion (US$730 million) worth of shipments a day and carrying billions of dollars of goods between the U.S. and Canada every month. Even though both companies' trains in the United States and Mexico continued operating, the lockouts caused a significant disruption. A number of smaller short-line freight railroads that handle local deliveries continued operating across Canada but were unable to hand off shipments to either of the major railroads while they were idle.