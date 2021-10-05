TRAIL, British Columbia — Sarah Fillier scored the only goal for Canada's women's hockey team in a 5-1 loss to the men's junior A-level Trail Smoke Eaters in an exhibition game on Monday night.
Fillier scored 1:06 into the first period for Canada.
Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 27 of- 2 shots in the first two periods before giving way to Kristen Campbell, who stopped all eight shots she face in the third period.
Zach Michaelis had a goal and two assists to lead the Smoke Eaters. Christian Lowe, Brady Hunter, Corey Cunningham and Quinn Disher rounded out the scoring.
Evan Fradette made 22 saves.
Canada was scoreless on two power-play chances. The Smoke Eaters scored on one of their two extra-man advantages.
