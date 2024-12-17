Canada's prime minister faces calls to resign. Here's what could happen next

U.S. stock indexes closed lower and gave back some of their stellar gains for the year. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday, though it's still near its all-time high set earlier this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.3% from its record set the day before. Nvidia, the superstar stock that's been a big reason for Wall Street's run to records this year, fell for the eighth time in the last nine days. Treasury yields held relatively steady after sales at U.S. retailers strengthened by more than expected. Bitcoin set another record.