Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin named IIHF's female player of the year; US goalie Gwyn Philips 2nd

Canada's ''Captain Clutch'' Marie-Philip Poulin has another honor add to her already celebrated hockey career in being voted the IIHF's Female Player of the Year.
Poulin earned 33.1% of the votes in finishing ahead of five Americans, with Ottawa Charge rookie goalie Gwyneth Philips second with 22.3% of the votes, the IIHF announced Wednesday. U.S. national team captain and the inaugural winner of award three years ago, Hilary Knight, finished third at 20.2%.
The IIHF did not reveal the specific totals submitted by more than 100 voters made up of media and federation officials.
The 34-year-old Poulin is coming off a year in which she earned MVP honors at the world championships in April with a tournament-leading 12 points (four goals, eight assists) for Canada's silver medal-winning team. The Montreal Victoire captain is also a PWHL MVP finalist after leading the league with 19 goals and finishing fourth with 26 points in 30 games.
Poulin is a four-time Olympian and earned her ''Clutch'' nickname for scoring key goals, including the game-winners in Canada's past three gold-medal championship wins at the Winter Games.
She's the second Canadian to earn the honor, following Natalie Spooner's win last year.
Philips, meantime, made a splash both professionally and internationally this season by capably stepping in as a backup.
From Athens, Ohio, she went 3-0 at the world championships, including a 17-save performance over the final 32 minutes of the Americans' 4-3 overtime win over Canada in the title game. Philips entered the game after starter Aerin Frankel was hurt in the third period.