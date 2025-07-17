Canada's Couche-Tard drops offer to buy Japanese 7-Eleven convenience stores

TOKYO — Canadian retail chain Alimentation Couche-Tard is dropping its proposal to acquire Seven & i Holdings Co., the Japanese operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, citing frustration in ongoing negotiations that showed ''a lack of constructive engagement.''
The 7-Eleven parent company rejected an offer last year, but Couche-Tard, which runs the global Circle K chain, was still interested and tried to coax a deal with the Japanese chain known here as ''conbini.''
In a letter dated July 16 and sent to the Seven & i board, Couche-Tard stressed it had made a good offer earlier this year in a proposal of 2,600 yen ($17.50) per ordinary share in cash, which it said represented a 47.6% premium to the stock price. The initial offer, made last year, was for 2,200 yen ($14.86) per share in cash.
In the letter, sent to media Thursday and signed by its two top executives, including founder Alain Bouchard, Couche-Tard expressed exasperation at the response it was getting from Seven & i despite repeated attempts at dialogue.
''We have been very patient and respectful throughout this process, beginning with our meeting on July 23, 2024,'' the letter said.
''You have engaged in a calculated campaign of obfuscation and delay, to the great detriment of 7 & i and its shareholders. We believe this approach reinforces our concerns about your approach to governance. Based on this persistent lack of good faith engagement, we are withdrawing our proposal.''
Couche-Tard, which runs nearly 17,000 stores in more than 30 countries and territories, including the U.S., said the documents it got lacked key information, executives were no-shows at meetings, and the meetings it did have ended up being ''readouts'' of statements, not frank discussions.
Seven & i acknowledged the dropped offer Thursday and said it considered talks ''in good faith and constructively.''