Canada's Carney becomes the latest foreign leader to get the Trump treatment in the Oval Office

WASHINGTON — A meeting between the leaders of Canada and the United States is not usually considered a high stakes showdown, but there was little ordinary about this one. Here was newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney making his first visit to the Oval Office to see President Donald Trump, who has spent months musing about turning America's northern neighbor into the 51st state.
It didn't take long for a reporter to ask about what was on everyone's mind. Trump said he was still interested, describing the border between the two countries as nothing more than an arbitrary line.
Carney's campaign was fueled by a wave of anger at Trump's aggressive rhetoric, and now was his chance to defend his country to the president's face. He was polite and firm.
"Some places are never for sale," Carney said. Canada is one of them, he added, and ''it won't be for sale, ever.''
Trump gave a little shrug and raised his eyebrows. ''Never say never,'' he responded.
Carney mouthed the words ''never, never, never.''
The interaction offered a glimpse into how Trump has transformed Oval Office meetings from brief and bland encounters into precarious affairs that often force foreign leaders to choose between placating or confronting the American president. His approach can be thrilling for supporters and destabilizing for diplomats accustomed to a more deliberative approach to international relations.
''There is no formula for dealing with this,'' said Daniel Mulhall, who was Ireland's ambassador to the U.S. during Trump's first term. He described the president's unpredictable behavior as a ''risk factor'' and ''an extraordinary departure from the norm."