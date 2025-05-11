Canada wins first World Relays mixed 4x100 title from Jamaica, Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Sports

Canada won the first ever World Relays mixed 4x100 title in Guangzhou, China on Sunday.

May 11, 2025 at 1:28PM

GUANGZHOU, China — Canada won the first ever World Relays mixed 4x100 title in Guangzhou, China on Sunday.

The Canadian team of Sade McCreath, Marie-Eloise Leclair, Duan Asemota and Eliezer Adjibi finished ahead of Jamaica and Great Britain and Northern Ireland as the event made its debut at the World Athletics Relays.

Canada recorded a winning time of 40.30, with Jamaica taking second in 40.44. Third-placed Great Britain and Northern Ireland finished with a time of 40.88.

