Canada will announce more than $20 billion in tariffs in response to Trump's metal tariffs

Canada will announce Canadian $29.8 billion ($20.7 billion) in retaliatory tariffs in response to the 25% steel and aluminum tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump has leveled, a senior Canadian government official said Wednesday.

By ROB GILLIES

The Associated Press
March 12, 2025 at 1:22PM
Canada's Liberal Leader and Prime Minister-elect Mark Carney speaks after being elected as the new Liberal Party leader, in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Dave Chan/AFP/Getty Images/Tribune News Service)

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak before the announcement.

The European Union on Wednesday also announced retaliatory trade action with new duties on U.S. industrial and farm products, responding within hours to the Trump administration’s increase in tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25%.

Canada is the largest foreign supplier of steel and aluminum to the U.S.

ROB GILLIES

The Associated Press

