TORONTO — Canada and the US have agreed to extend their agreement to keep their border closed to non-essential travel to July 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday's agreement extends the closure by another 30 days. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May.
Many Canadians fear a reopening.
Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are exempted from the border closure.
Canada sends 75% of its exports to the U.S. and about 18% of American exports go to Canada. The U.S.-Canada border is world's longest between two nations.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Minnesota State Fair food vendors are setting up in parking lots this summer. Here's how to find them
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Minnesota State Fair food vendors are setting up in parking lots this summer. Here's how to find them
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Protesting French hospital workers demand better pay
Hospital workers rallied in cities around France on Tuesday to demand better pay and more investment in the country's public hospital system, and police fired tear gas at troublemakers on the sidelines of the protest march in Paris.
World
Police target loansharking as businesses reel from lockdown
Police in Rome say they have dismantled a brutal loansharking ring just as many shopkeepers are desperate for liquidity after being closed for weeks during COVID-19 lockdown. In all, 20 alleged mobsters and suspected accomplices were arrested.
World
Pakistan briefly detains 2 Indian Embassy employees
Pakistani police briefly detained two employees of the Indian Embassy in Islamabad after their car hit and injured a pedestrian the previous day, officials said Tuesday.
World
Stocks rally on Wall Street, but markets remain skittish
Stocks are rallying worldwide on Tuesday, and Wall Street is heading for its third straight gain after U.S. retail sales rebounded last month by much more than economists were expecting.
World
Black Lives Matter banner removed at US Embassy in Seoul
A large Black Lives Matter banner was quietly removed from the U.S. Embassy building in South Korea's capital three days after it was raised there in solidarity with demonstrators protesting against racial inequality back home.