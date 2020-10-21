Jason Marr, an Indigenous lobsterman in Nova Scotia, was unloading his live catch at a storage facility last week when, he said, an angry mob of 200 commercial fishermen began pounding on the door, screaming to be let in.

Terrified, he barricaded himself inside a cold storage area, waiting for more than 90 minutes for police officers to respond to his call for help, as the crowd outside tossed rocks and a man urinated on the passenger seat of his van parked outside.

When authorities finally did arrive at the plant, Marr's ordeal was not yet over. As several officers surrounded him, he said, the commercial fishermen formed a human chain and began passing crates of lobster from the building to the shoreline, dumping more than 3,000 pounds of his live lobsters.

Then, just days after the plant was ransacked, it was burned to the ground this past weekend, and the fire is being investigated as arson, rattling a sleepy community whose local economy depends on fishing.

"It feels like they have declared a lobster war against us," said Michael Sack, chief of the Sipekne'katik First Nation, whose lobster fishermen were targeted in the attacks and who himself was assaulted last week when a commercial fisherman lunged at him during a protest at a lobster facility. "I believe that systemic racism is at play," he added, noting that local suppliers were refusing to sell his people fuel, bait or traps.

The recent violence in southwestern Nova Scotia is part of escalating tensions over Canada's lucrative lobster trade.

On one side are commercial fishermen who say that Indigenous fishermen are threatening their livelihoods by trapping the crustaceans outside the federally regulated lobster season.

On the other are Indigenous lobstermen who say they are being attacked with impunity for exercising their legal right to hunt and fish, a right negotiated in a centuries-old treaty and backed up by a decades-old court decision.

It's a battle with high stakes. Canada is the world's biggest exporter of lobster, with about $1.1 billion of lobster sent annually to the United States. Nova Scotia is among the country's leading lobster producers.

The lobster skirmish began last month after the Sipekne'katik First Nation opened its own fishery enterprise and began fishing lobster outside of the federal season, which takes place in the area from Nov. 30 to May 31.

Commercial fishermen viewed the Indigenous fishery as a threat to their livelihoods, and acts of sabotage began soon after. A fishing boat owned by an Indigenous fisherman was burned as the conflict turned violent.

The Sipekne'katik are part of the Mi'kmaq people, who live in Canada's Atlantic coast, among other areas. Under a treaty dating to 1752, the Mi'kmaq have a right to hunt and fish to earn a "moderate livelihood." That right was cemented in 1999 in a ruling by Canada's Supreme Court.

But successive governments have failed to define what constitutes a "moderate livelihood," and commercial fishermen argue that Indigenous fishing is undermining lobster conservation efforts and, by extension, their business.

Colin Sproul, vice president of the Bay of Fundy Inshore Fishermen's Association, which represents 150 family-owned lobster businesses in southwest Nova Scotia, unequivocally condemned the violence. He said the issue had boiled over amid "commercial scale" fishing by Indigenous people during the off season, which he said was depleting the local lobster supply.

But Jeffrey A. Hutchings, a professor of biology at Dalhousie University who specializes in fishing sustainability, said the approximately 550 traps being used by the Mi'kmaq were negligible in a province where about 900,000 traps were used for lobster fishing.

Dora Maillet of Saulnierville, a village where Indigenous people have come to fish for lobster, said people in the area were shaken by the rising violence. "Usually there's not much going on and it's quiet," she said. "It gets you scared."