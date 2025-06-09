Canada plans to hit NATO spending target early and reduce US defense reliance, Carney says

TORONTO — Canada will meet NATO's military spending guideline by early next year and diversify defense spending away from the United States, which he says no longer plays a predominant role on the world stage, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday.
Carney said Canada will achieve NATO's spending target of 2% of gross domestic product five years earlier than it had previously planned.
''Our military infrastructure and equipment have aged, hindering our military preparedness," Carney said. ''Only one of our four submarines is seaworthy. Less than half of our maritime fleet and land vehicles are operational. More broadly we are too reliant on the United States.''
According to NATO figures, Canada was estimated to be spending 1.33% of GDP on its military budget in 2023, below the 2% target that NATO countries have set for themselves. Canada previously said it was on track to meet NATO's spending target by the end of the decade.
''Our goal is to protect Canadians, not to satisfy NATO accountants,'' Carney said.
The announcement of increased spending came as Canada is about to host U.S. President Donald Trump and other leaders at a summit of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations in Alberta on June 15-17, and before the NATO summit in Europe. It also comes as NATO allies are poised to increase the commitment well beyond the 2% target.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said last week that most U.S. allies at NATO endorse Trump's demand that they invest 5% of gross domestic product on their defense needs and are ready to ramp up security spending even more.
Carney has said that he intends to diversify Canada's procurement and enhance the country's relationship with the EU.