Canada is gearing up for federal election. Here's what's at stake

TORONTO — Canadians will vote for a new government on Monday in an election that has been upended by U.S. President Donald Trump 's trade war and his threats to make Canada the 51st state.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and the governing Liberal Party appeared poised for a historic election defeat until Trump slapped heavy tariffs on Canada and began threatening its sovereignty.
Trump's attacks have infuriated Canadians, who are canceling trips to their southern neighbor and avoiding buying American goods when they can. The surge in Canadian nationalism has bolstered the Liberals' poll numbers.
The opposition Conservative Party had hoped to make the election a referendum on former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose popularity cratered as food and housing prices rose and immigration surged. But after decades of bilateral stability, the vote is now expected to focus on who is best equipped to deal with Trump.
How will the election work?
Voters nationwide will elect all 343 member of the House of Commons, one for each constituency. There are no primaries or runoffs — just a single round of voting.
Like the U.K., Canada uses a ''first-past-the-post'' voting system, meaning the candidate who finishes first in each constituency will be elected, even if they don't get 50% of the vote.
This has generally cemented the dominance of the two largest parties, the Liberals and Conservatives, because it's difficult for smaller parties to win seats unless they have concentrated support in particular areas.