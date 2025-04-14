Canada cruises past Czechs on Poulin's 2 goals and five-goal final period at women's worlds

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic — Captain Marie-Philip Poulin struck twice to lead defending champion Canada past the host Czech Republic 7-1 at the women's ice hockey world championship on Monday.
Responding to the 2-1 loss to the archrival United States, Kristin O'Neill also had two goals and Daryl Watts, Jennifer Gardiner and Sophie Jacques added a goal each, all in the five-goal final period.
Goalie Kristen Campbell made 18 saves.
Adéla Šapovalivová scored for the Czechs.
Poulin gave Canada the opener 3:20 into the opening period on a rebound.
The Czechs answered through Šapovalivová 2:05 later with a backhand shot in between Campbell's pads.
Poulin's third tournament goal put Canada back in front 7:13 into the middle period, and cemented her lead of the scoring table with eight points.
Canada scored three in a span of 58 seconds in the final period to put the result beyond doubt.