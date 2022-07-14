OTTAWA, Ontario — Canadian regulators on Thursday authorized Moderna's COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers.
Health Canada said the Moderna vaccine can be given to children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years in doses one-quarter the size of that approved for adults.
U.S. regulators authorized the first COVID-19 shots from Moderna and Pfizer for infants and preschoolers last month.
Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years was submitted to Health Canada last month and is still under review.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
With elections in sight, Brazil increases spending cap
Millions of Brazilians — and likely the president's reelection campaign — will get a hefty boost from a measure approved by Brazil's Congress that sharply raises subsidies for the poor less than three months before presidential voting.
Sports
WNBA's Griner heads back to Russian court after guilty plea
American basketball star Brittney Griner was due back in a Russian court Thursday for trial after she pleaded guilty last week to drug possession charges.
World
Gambia court sentences ex-spy chief to death for murder
A Gambian court has sentenced a former spy chief and four others to death Wednesday after finding them guilty of the 2016 murder of a political activist.
World
Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to UK sexual assault charges
Actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges of sexually assaulting three men a decade or more ago, and was told he would face trial next year.
World
Iranian gets life in prison in Sweden for 1980s crimes
An Iranian citizen was sentenced Thursday to life imprisonment by a Swedish court after being convicted of committing grave war crimes and murder during the final phase of the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.