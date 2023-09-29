Q: I've heard of teaching a cat to touch a target stick. Why? And how?

A: Teaching "touch" has lots of great uses: asking your cat to move to or away from a certain spot — the kitchen counter, for instance — or to go into a carrier or hop on the scale at the vet. And it's the foundation for tricks such as spin or sit.

At its simplest, target training is a way to communicate with your cat.

To teach this skill, hold the target — which can be something like a chopstick or the handle of a wooden spoon — at the side of your cat's face, just out of sight. Slowly move it into your cat's field of vision, with the goal of catching its attention but not startling it. Using your voice ("Good!") or a clicker, mark any interest your cat shows in the target, whether that's a glance, a slight move toward it or a touch with nose or paw, and reward with a treat.

Move the target away and repeat. Try holding it higher or lower if your cat doesn't show interest. If your cat is fearful of anything unusual, start at a distance and reward for glancing at it or not running away. Practice for brief periods — a minute or two at a time — so it doesn't lose interest.

For cats that need more encouragement, smear a small amount of a soft treat on the end of the stick. If your cat reaches out to sniff or lick the treat, mark and reward. Gradually offer the treat less often or remove it altogether, continuing to mark and reward for touching the target.

When your cat readily touches the target with its nose or mouth, add a verbal cue like "touch." Say it just as your cat moves toward the target.

