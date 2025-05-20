Can you control required minimum distributions?

For example, let's say I have 10 holdings in my IRA, a combination of US and non-US stocks, bonds, and cash. As long as I pull the right amount from the IRA for my RMD, I can apply some investment strategy to determine where I go for that withdrawal.After an equity market rally, for example, I may wish to pull all of my RMD from US equitiesto rebalance and reduce risk in my portfolio.