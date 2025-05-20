Can you control required minimum distributions?

Once you hit required minimum distributions age (73), how much control do you have over the timing, amount, and source of your distributions? Let's examine each of the levers.
Timing
Retirees exert some control over the start of RMDs via their required beginning date, which is April 1 following the year in which they turn 73. Deferring this tax bill by close to a year might seem like a win, but you'llhave to take an additional RMD by the following year-end. That means that delaying the first RMD isn't often advisable.
People over age 73 who are still working and covered by a retirement plan can also typically delay RMDs from that plan. But if they have an IRA separate from the plan, RMDs are still due from the IRA.
Once RMDs are up and running, retirees can take their RMDs any time in the yearthat they wish. Some take them early so they don't forget, while others delay them until year-end to coincide with other year-end tax planning and charitable giving.
One common misconception about RMDs is that you could reduce the tax bill bytaking the distribution when the market is down and your account balance is low. In reality, the amount of your RMD is effectively ''cooked'' by the end of the previous year. For example, your 2025 RMD amount is based on your account balance as of year-end 2024.
The amount
Investors have a bit more control over the amount of their RMDs, though the opportunity to lower them and the taxes due is greatest in the pre-RMD years.