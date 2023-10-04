Twins fans will see a familiar face on the mound for the Blue Jays today in Game 2 of the American League wild-card series at Target Field.

Jóse Berríos, who was with the Twins for the first 5½ seasons of his major league career in Minnesota and was a two-time All-Star, was traded to the Jays at the 2021 deadline. He signed a long-term deal in Toronto, and will try to keep them from being eliminated in the best-of-three series at 3:38 p.m.

The Twins won the opener on Tuesday 3-1 as Royce Lewis belted a pair of home runs.

Berrios (11-12, 3.65 ERA) faces Twins righthander Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79).

TWINS LINEUP

Edouard Julien, 2B

Jorge Polanco, 3B

Royce Lewis, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Carlos Correa, SS

Matt Wallner, LF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Michael A. Taylor, CF