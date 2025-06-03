Can Timberwolves keep Randle, Reid, and Alexander-Walker? Connelly says continuity is best

''The goal is to keep everybody. What's neat is the players are all very happy here. They love the coaching staff, they love the teammates, they love the community. When the player wants to be here and the team wants to have them back, there's always room for optimism. Certainly these guys have finite windows to earn a lot of money. We're very appreciative of what the market might look like. We're pretty cautiously optimistic we're in a good place with all of the guys.''