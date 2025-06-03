Can Timberwolves keep Randle, Reid, and Alexander-Walker? Connelly says continuity is best

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have plenty of reason to run back the same roster after reaching the Western Conference finals for the second straight time.
But that was their initial assessment last year, too, before the big trade went down right before the beginning of training camp. Not many moves can be ruled out, particularly in this era of the NBA that never seems far from the next surprising swap involving star players.
''We feel very happy with the core we have. We don't feel like there's tremendous pressure to do much," president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said. "But until you're raising the trophy, you've got to be as active and as creative as possible to get to the point where you're the final team.''
Connelly later added: ''Those organizations that can show patience tend to have a really high level of success. But patience shouldn't lead to risk aversion. If there's something that if we have to shake it up and make us a better team, we're certainly open to that.''
The most pressing matters for Connelly and the front office over the next month will be negotiations with the agents for Julius Randle and Naz Reid, the two power forwards with vastly different styles and backgrounds who both face the same decision on whether to exercise a contract option for 2025-26 or decline it to become a free agent.
Randle's is for more than $30 million, a deal inherited from the New York Knicks when he was acquired with Donte DiVincenzo in the trade that sent away cornerstone Karl-Anthony Towns. He raved about settling his family in Minnesota and playing for Chris Finch, and his performance during the first two rounds of the playoffs was superb, until some struggles against Oklahoma City in the conference finals.
Reid's is for about $15 million, making him at age 25 more likely to opt out in favor of a larger and longer deal. But that doesn't mean the Timberwolves won't be aggressive about trying to bring the fan favorite back.
''I would tell you I was optimistic even if I was lying to you, but we're pretty optimistic. Those guys are really really good players who play really really well together," Connelly said. "We have nothing but positive indicators both of these guys will be in Wolves jerseys next season.''