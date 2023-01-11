Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's playoff game between the Vikings and Giants while also answering a lot of your big questions ahead of the game.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Dolphins' playoff game vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to football activities and was ruled out for Sunday's playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday.
High Schools
Champs come in threes in set of high school gymnastics events
Jackie Bergeron of St. Michael-Albertville, Abbey Bush of Mahtomedi and Maya Woods of Park Center won all-around titles. Read on for the state rankings.
Sports
Twins sign off on Correa's physical, finalize $200M contract
The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn't create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again.
Vikings
Can the Vikings keep winning on margins, advance vs. Giants?
In the latest Access Vikings podcast Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand dissect the Vikings' chances on Sunday and open up the mailbag for a ton of listener questions.
Gophers
Gophers guard Samuels gains Johnson's full trust
Taurus Samuels, who took over a starting role last month for the Gophers men's basketball team, hit the game-tying three-pointer to force overtime last weekend vs. Nebraska.