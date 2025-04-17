Can the IRS revoke Harvard's tax-exempt status?

For more than a century, the majority of colleges and universities have not paid most taxes. The Revenue Act of 1909 excused nonprofits operating ''exclusively for religious, charitable, or educational purposes'' in order to continue acting in the public interest.
President Donald Trump is looking to challenge that designation, complaining that colleges and universities are ''indoctrinating'' their students with ''radical left'' ideas, rather than educating them. And he has decided to start with the 388-year-old Harvard University, one of the world's most prestigious institutions of learning and the first college founded in the American colonies.
On Tuesday, he targeted Harvard University in a post on his social media site, questioning whether it should remain tax-exempt ''if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting ''Sickness?'' Remember, Tax Exempt Status is totally contingent on acting in the PUBLIC INTEREST!''
Tax-exempt status, which is decided by the Internal Revenue Service, means that these institutions do not pay certain kinds of taxes and that their donors receive a tax deduction when they make gifts. The rules they have to follow to maintain that status are set out in the tax code. We spoke with attorneys who specialize in nonprofit law and freedom of speech to try to answer questions about this challenge.
Does a university's curriculum affect its charitable status?
In general, no. Colleges and universities have broad leeway to design the education they provide.
Genevieve Lakier, a First Amendment scholar at the University of Chicago Law School, said the U.S. Supreme Court has laid out four essential freedoms for colleges and universities — what to teach, how to teach it, who their students are and who their professors are.
''That's the irreducible core of academic freedom and it is constitutionally protected in this country,'' she said, adding the government cannot threaten funding cuts or revoking a school's tax status as punishment for its views or what the school teaches.