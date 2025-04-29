Can public money flow to Catholic charter school? The Supreme Court will decide

WASHINGTON — The Catholic Church in Oklahoma wants taxpayers to fund an online charter school that ''is faithful to the teachings of Jesus Christ.'' The Supreme Court could well approve.
St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School would be the nation's first religious charter school. A ruling from the high court allowing public money to flow directly to a religious school almost certainly would lead to others.
Opponents warn it would blur the separation between church and state, sap money from public schools and possibly upend the rules governing charter schools in almost every state.
The court hears arguments Wednesday in one of the term's most closely watched cases.
The case comes to the court amid efforts, mainly in conservative-led states, to insert religion into public schools. Those include a challenged Louisiana requirement that the Ten Commandments be posted in classrooms and a mandate from Oklahoma's state schools superintendent that the Bible be placed in public school classrooms.
Conservative justices in recent years have delivered a series of decisions allowing public money to be spent at religious institutions, leading liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor to lament that the court ''continues to dismantle the wall of separation between church and state that the Framers fought to build.''
The justices are reviewing an Oklahoma Supreme Court decision last year in which a lopsided majority invalidated a state board's approval of an application filed jointly by two Catholic dioceses in Oklahoma.
The K-12 online school had planned to start classes for its first 200 enrollees last fall, with part of its mission to evangelize its students in the Catholic faith.