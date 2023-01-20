Reduce injury risk with 'pre-hab'

Can "pre-hab" help your pet or canine athlete stay in shape and prevent injuries? The concept can benefit animals that are "weekend warriors" — active only on weekends, for instance — or that compete in dog sports, says veterinarian Dr. Cynthia Maro, who practices in Ellwood City, Pa. Techniques that can help to condition pets, ward off such injuries as ligament tears and strains, or improve recovery time after injury or surgery include massage, nutraceuticals, acupuncture, rehab exercises, non-weight-bearing exercise on an underwater treadmill, platelet-rich plasma and laser treatments. The preventive treatments may also reduce the effects of degenerative joint diseases such as osteoarthritis, especially in pets starting to age. To implement a plan, consult a veterinarian who is board-certified in animal rehabilitation or sports medicine. More information is available at the American College of Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation (vsmr.org) and at the American Association of Rehabilitative Veterinarians (rehabvets.org).

Cats and the hereafter

Author Allia Zobel Nolan, a longtime cat lover, wrote "Heavenly Headbutts: Reflections of Hope About Cats and Eternity." In it, she compiles quotes from philosophers, writers, veterinarians, theologians and church leaders — including two popes and St. Francis — about the place of animals in the afterlife and why they believe animals will be there. Delightfully illustrated with color photographs of cats, it's a brief, positive and heartwarming meditation on the place of animals in our lives.

For the ferret-curious

Ferrets are popular pets, but they can be a challenge to live with. Find out more about the special needs of the slinky and clever critters at fearfreehappyhomes.com/do-you-really-want-a-ferret-what-to-consider-before-getting-one.

