Q: I keep hearing about avian flu. Do I need to worry that my parrot could get it? What about my neighbor's chickens?

A: The good news is that indoor companion birds like your parrot are at substantially less risk of exposure. On the other hand, backyard chickens, pet ducks or parrots or peafowl that live outdoors could be exposed to migrating waterfowl and shorebirds carrying the virus.

Common-sense vigilance is important, said Brian Speer, an avian specialist. In zoos and many waterfowl collections, birds are being brought indoors until it's been confirmed that the virus isn't in the wild bird population. And veterinarians who treat birds are being extremely cautious about the birds they allow into their clinics.

"We do a lot of careful screening because we do not want to put existing hospitalized patients at risk," said Speer.

Signs of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) include the rapid onset of serious respiratory and neurologic problems, with the bird quickly progressing to death. The University of Minnesota Extension provides good information for backyard poultry owners: bit.ly/3xmd5K9.

Be pathogenic-aware but not pathogenic-paranoid.

Don't bring home sick birds, and don't feed wild birds. You don't want them congregating in your area, as that increases the potential for exposure.

"It's not an easy scenario right now," Speer said. "You don't want to go overboard, and you don't want to be too casual about it, either."

