Q: My veterinarian suggested laser therapy for my pet after surgery to help with healing. How does that work?

A: Sometimes known as cold laser or class IV laser, this therapy works by altering or stimulating cellular function. The light energy penetrates to a certain depth — depending on the wavelength and energy applied — and affects cells and blood vessels by blocking a nerve's ability to send a pain signal to the brain, increasing blood flow or decreasing swelling. These effects can significantly speed wound healing.

Laser therapy may also help with pain relief. It can reduce redness, swelling and inflammation at incision sites and decrease stiffness in arthritic joints so pets can start moving normally again. Depending on the injury or condition, use of cold laser treatment may help decrease the amount of pain medication needed by some pets.

If used correctly, cold laser treatment doesn't have any side effects. It's noninvasive, and it can be used weekly or monthly to improve quality of life for pets with chronic pain. Pets recovering from surgery or trauma can receive cold laser treatments twice a day for a few days to help speed recovery and reduce pain.

Cold laser isn't right for every condition. It shouldn't be used for pets with cancer or directed over tattoos, areas that are actively bleeding or toward the retina of the eye.

In humans, laser therapy is considered experimental and insurance may not cover it, but pet health insurance frequently covers cold laser and other complementary therapies. The cost varies depending on the type of laser used, veterinary costs in your area and whether a veterinarian or technician is administering the treatment.

It's definitely something to consider to help pets recover well after surgery or simply to reduce the aches of old age.

