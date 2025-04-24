Can 'Étoile' make ballet cool? 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' creators pirouette to ballet-themed show

NEW YORK — Ballet is beautiful. Ballet is ethereal. Ballet is mysterious.
Can ballet also be cool?
The creators of the new Prime Video show ''Étoile'' – Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, of ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'' fame — are betting yes. Or, shall we say ''oui'' – the show is split between New York and Paris as it tracks the story of two ballet companies joining forces to attract audiences and stay afloat.
And ''afloat'' is a good word to describe the chief appeal of the show: real lifts, not to mention turns and leaps, by real ballet dancers, many of whom are in the cast. Sharp-eyed viewers might notice several New York City Ballet stars in supporting roles. A mix of ''Bunheads'' (also from the Palladinos), ''Emily in Paris'' — with way more leg warmers — and perhaps classic ballet movie ''The Turning Point,'' ''Étoile'' seems to know it lives and dies by the quality of its dancing.
You can't fake it
And that's because, as actor David Alvarez says, ''Ballet is one of those things you can't fake.''
''You can't just wing it and pretend you can do it,'' says Alvarez, who made his name as one of the original dancing Billy Elliots on Broadway, winning a best-actor Tony along with two other Billys at age 14, and later played Bernardo in Steven Spielberg's ''West Side Story'' remake.
''Any dancer will be able to spot from a mile away that you're not actually a ballet dancer, just by how you walk or your posture,'' he says.