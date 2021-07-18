Can Climate Models Handle Current Extremes?

Minnesota Drought Update

According to the US Drought Monitor, nearly 4% of the state is now considered to be in an Extreme Drought, which is the first time any part of MN has seen Extreme Drought since April of 2013. 52% of the state is in a Severe Drought, which is up from the nearly 40% from last year. Moderate drought covers much of the state and the Twin cities.

Precipitation Departure From Average Since Jan. 1st

It has been a warm and dry year so far with precipitation running well below average across much of the region. Here's the precipitation from average since January 1st, which shows several locations running several inches below average.

Sunday Weather Outlook

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Sunday shows dry and warm conditions in place once again. However, several wildfires burning across Canada and the Western US will create smoky/hazy conditions close to home. Looks for red/orange sunrises and sunsets over the next several days.

Minneapolis Meteograms

The meteograms for Minneapolis on Sunday will be warm once again with highs warming into the mid/upper 80s with hazy sunshine in place. Winds will be out of the south around 5mph to 15mph.

Regional Weather Outlook for Sunday

The weather outlook across the region on Sunday shows dry and mild weather in place across much of the region with highs warming into the upper 80s and low 90s, which will be nearly +5F to +15F above average with smoky/hazy sunshine.

Extended Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for Minneapolis shows temps warming to above average levels again for several days into next week. Keep in mind that we've already had (14) 90 degree days in the Twin Cities so far this year, so we'll likely tack on a few more days over the next 5 to 7 days.

Weather Outlook Through AM Thursday

Here's the extended weather outlook into next week, which shows a few isolated showers and storms across parts of the region. It doesn't look like anything will be very widespread, but there will still be locally heavy pockets of rain in a few spots.

Regional Rainfall Potential Through 7PM Monday

Here's the rainfall potential through 7PM Monday across the Midwest, which shows areas of rain across the Plains, the middle part of the country and into parts of the Ohio Valley. However, much of the Upper Midwest will be dry.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer than average temps continuing across much of the northern tier of the nation. Meanwhile, temps in the Northeast and the Southwest will be cooler than average.

Can Climate Models Handle Current Extremes?

By Paul Douglas

Are we in a climate emergency? If you don't believe the scientists do you believe your own eyes? We've always had extremes, but a heat dome capable of 121F in British Columbia and staggering flooding across Europe has meteorologists scratching their heads in wonder.

New times may require new tools. "Average weather" is morphing - today many Americans don't even realize they now live in a (new) flood plain. Western drought, fires and water shortages are impacting jobs and economic growth, as symptoms of warming accelerate.

Some scientists are concerned that current climate models can't even keep up with a proliferation of extreme events. Expect to see things you haven't seen before.

Waves of heat will break off from the latest blob of smoldering air over the Rockies and western US, treating us to a streak of low 90s this week. Thunder may rumble Tuesday, again Saturday, but no widespread relief from drought is likely anytime soon.

Wets are getting wetter. Dries are getting drier. I miss average.

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY:Hazy, smoky sunshine. Winds: SE 7-12. High: 87.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: SE 5. Low: 67.

MONDAY: Blue sky, plenty hot. Winds: SW 5-10. High: 90.

TUESDAY: Some sun, stray T-storm possible. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 70. High: 91.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, still stuffy. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 71. High: 90.

THURSDAY: Sunny and breezy. Winds: NE 10-20. Wake-up: 62. High: 92.

FRIDAY: Hot sunshine, slight dip in humidity. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 67. High: 91.

SATURDAY:Few showers and T-storms. Winds: SW 10-15. Wake-up: 70. High: 89.

This Day in Weather History

July 18th

2003: At least eleven tornadoes hit Minnesota. Baseball-sized hail is reported at Indus in Koochiching County.

1936: The all-time record high is reported in the Twin Cities, with 108 degrees at the downtown Minneapolis office. 71 people would die in the Twin Cities on this day due to the extreme heat.

1916: Heavy downpours at New Ulm dump over seven inches of rain in seven hours.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

July 18th

Average High: 84F(Record: 101F set in 1940)

Average Low: 64F (Record: 49Fset in 1873)

Record Rainfall: 2.94" set in 1895

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 18th

Sunrise: 5:44am

Sunset: 8:54pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15hours & 10minutes

Daylight LOSTsinceyesterday: ~ 1 minute & 47 seconds

Daylight LOSTsince SummerSolstice (June 20th): ~27 Minutes

Moon Phase for July 18th at Midnight

2.1 Before First Quarter Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

"July is a grand time of year to learn to recognize the constellation Scorpius the Scorpion. If you're in the city – with no dark sky – you probably won't see the entire constellation. But you can still see the star that represents the Scorpion's Heart, a bright red star calledAntares. Our chart shows the nights of July 19, 20 and 21, 2021, when the moon will approaching this star and then passing it. Watch for the moon on these nights! Despite its glare, Antares' red color might be noticeable. Once the moon leaves the evening sky and you have adark sky, you can easily see the graceful shape of Antares' constellation Scorpius. The constellation has a J shape. From the Northern Hemisphere, the bottom half of Scorpius – the curved part of the J – is close to the southern horizon when Scorpius is at its highest in the sky, as it is on July evenings."

National High Temps Sunday

The weather outlook on Sunday shows hot temps in place across the High Plains and across the Inter-mountain West, while temps also and east of the Rockies will be close to if not even cooler than average.

National Weather Outlook

The national weather outlook through the rest of the weekend and into early next week keeps most of the unsettled weather across the southern tier of the nation with locally heavy pockets of rain.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center areas of heavy rainfall will be possible across parts of the Southern US. There will also be areas of heavy rain in the Desert Southwest where monsoon storms will develop, but much of the Western US will remain hot and dry.

Climate Stories

"California's Air Monitor Finds Toxic Lead in Wildfire Smoke"

"The black smoke that blanketed Northern California as a result of2018's Camp Fire contained extreme levels of lead and other toxic metals, according to anew studyby the state's air regulator. As summertime wildfires hammer the drought-stricken Western U.S., the new findings raise alarms about the risk of previously unforeseen health impacts such as cancer and learning deficits. Some parts of Californiasuch as the city of Chicosaw lead concentrations briefly spike to 50 times the average level, the study by the California Air Resources Board found."This report makes it clear that wildfire smoke poses a real health threat not only to people living and working near these fires, but to anyone affected by the smoke as it travels across California and beyond," said Richard Corey, executive officer of the agency, in a press release."

See more from Bloomberg HERE:

"Heat wave roasts the West as wildfires explode in size"

Thelatest in a seriesof severe heat waves to affect the West continues Monday, although conditions are not expected to be quite as extreme as they were during the weekend. The big picture:The heat, combined with a deepening drought and lightning strikes, has set more than 1 million acres of land in California, Oregon, Washington, and Canada ablaze, with smoke obscuring the skies thousands of miles away. By the numbers:Another in a series of strong high-pressure areas, colloquially known as "heat domes," has set up across the West. While not quite as strong as the event in late June and early July, it has still led to record-shattering temperatures. 107.7°F:Warmest daily low temperatureon record for the U.S., set Sunday at Stovepipe Wells, California. 117°F: All-time high temperature record at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, which was tied on Saturday, per aNational Weather Servicestatement. 107°F: All-time high temperature record set July 9 at Grand Junction, Colorado, whererecords date back to 1893. 150,812 acres: Size of the Bootleg Fire in Oregon as of Sunday, after the fire doubled in size on three consecutive days. The fire was forecast to see "extreme" rates of growth as temperatures climbed on Sunday afternoon. 4,000 acres: Size of the fast-growing River Fire in Mariposa and Madera Counties in California, forcing evacuations late Sunday. Threat level:On Sunday, Canada's Interagency Forest Fire Centerelevated its readiness levelto 5 — the top of the scale, noting "active agencies may take emergency measures to sustain incident operations."

See more from Axios HERE:

"A 'wobble' in the moon's orbit could result in record flooding in the 2030s, new study finds"

The entire US coastline is in for a one-two punch from the lunar cycle and climate change. Climate change has already increased thefrequency and severity of hurricanesand other extreme weather events around the world. — But there's a smaller, less splashy threat on the horizon that could wreak havoc on America's coasts.High-tide floods, also called "nuisance floods," occur in coastal areas when tides reach about 2 feet (0.6 meters) above the daily average high tide and begin to flood onto streets or seep through storm drains. True to their nickname, these floods are more of a nuisance than an outright calamity, inundating streets and homes, forcing businesses to close and causing cesspools to overflow — but the longer they last, the more damage they can do. The U.S. experienced more than 600 of these floods in 2019, according to theNational Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). But now, a new study led by NASA warns that nuisance floods will become a much more frequent occurrence in the U.S. as soon as the 2030s, with a majority of the U.S. coastline expected to see three to four times as many high-tide flood days each year for at least a decade.

See more from Live Science HERE:

