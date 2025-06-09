Can $1,000 at birth change a child's future? A Republican proposal aims to find out

WASHINGTON — When children of wealthy families reach adulthood, they often benefit from the largesse of parents in the form of a trust fund. It's another way they get a leg up on less affluent peers, who may receive nothing at all — or even be expected to support their families.
But what if all children — regardless of their family's circumstances — could get a financial boost when they turn 18?
That's the idea behind a House GOP proposal backed by President Donald Trump. It would create accounts for all babies born in the U.S. over the next four years with $1,000 that would accrue interest until the children reach adulthood. At age 18, they could withdraw the money to put toward a down payment for a home, education or to start a small business. If the money is used for other purposes, it'll be taxed at a higher rate.
It builds on the concept of '' baby bonds,'' which two states — California and Connecticut — and the District of Columbia have introduced as a way to reduce gaps between wealthy people and poor people.
Rep. Blake Moore, a Republican from Utah, spearheaded the effort to get the initiative into a massive House spending bill. In an op-ed for the Washington Examiner, he said wealth inequality has soured many people on capitalism. ''Trump Accounts,'' as the proposal calls them, could be the antidote, he said.
''We know that America's economic engine is working, but not everyone feels connected to its value and the ways it can benefit them," Moore wrote. ''If we can demonstrate to our next generation the benefits of investing and financial health, we can put them on a path toward prosperity.''
The bill calls for the money to be handled by investment firms.
The bill would require at least one parent to produce a Social Security number with work authorizations, meaning the U.S. citizen children born to some categories of immigrants would be excluded from the benefit. But unlike other baby bond programs, which generally target disadvantaged groups, this one would be available to families of all incomes.