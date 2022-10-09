NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Chris Campos kicked a 51-yard field goal on the final play of the game and Stephen F. Austin outlasted Abilene Christian 41-38 on Saturday night.

Campos' winning kick came after Abilene Christian's Blair Zepeda was short on a 54-yard field-goal attempt with 4 seconds remaining. Xavier Gipson returned the attempt 41 yards and a personal foul on the Wildcats added 15 yards and extended the game one play — setting up Campos' game-winner.

Stephen F. Austin (3-3, 1-1 Western Athletic Conference) jumped out to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter before Jermiah Dobbins' 46-yard touchdown run and two scoring passes from Maverick McIvor pulled Abilene Christian (4-2, 1-1) within 24-21 at halftime.

Freshman Jerrell Wimbley's 30-yard touchdown run pushed the Lumberjacks' lead to 31-21, but Dobbins scored on a 1-yard plunge and Zepeda added a field goal to knot the score at 31 after three quarters.

Trae Self ran for a 4-yard touchdown to put SFA up 38-31 early in the fourth quarter, but Dobbins tied the game for a final time on a 3-yard touchdown run with 6:28 left to play.

Self completed 21 of 33 passes for 243 yards with an interception. Self had a 5-yard scoring toss to Moe Wedman in the first quarter for the Lumberjacks. Wimbley carried 12 times for 99 yards and two scores. Gipson caught nine passes for 144 yards.

McIvor completed 24 of 45 passes for 283 yards with one interception for Abilene Christian. Dobbins rushed for 166 yards on 31 carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25