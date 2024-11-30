Campbell Fighting Camels (3-4) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-5)
Campbell visits Green Bay following Roy's 30-point performance
By The Associated Press
Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -5.5; over/under is 149.5
BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts Campbell after Anthony Roy scored 30 points in Green Bay's 102-69 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Phoenix have gone 1-1 at home. Green Bay ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 12.0 assists per game led by Preston Ruedinger averaging 3.4.
The Fighting Camels have gone 1-3 away from home. Campbell is ninth in the CAA with 12.3 assists per game led by Terren Frank averaging 2.3.
Green Bay averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Campbell allows. Campbell averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Green Bay gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Roy is shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc with 5.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 28.3 points and 5.1 rebounds.
Jasin Sinani is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Fighting Camels.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
