BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Cedric Henderson Jr. had 23 points as Campbell narrowly beat Charleston Southern 59-58 on Friday night.
Joshua Lusane had 10 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Campbell (9-9, 5-6 Big South Conference). Ricky Clemons added 10 points. Jordan Whitfield had seven rebounds.
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 17 points for the Buccaneers (1-14, 0-11), who have now lost 11 games in a row.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Green Bay seeks revenge on Cleveland St.
Green Bay (5-12, 5-8) vs. Cleveland State (11-5, 11-2)
Sports
Lucas, Milwaukee visit IUPUI
Milwaukee (6-6, 5-5) vs. IUPUI (4-6, 3-6)
Sports
Knicks snap 3-game losing streak with 102-81 rout of Cavs
Rookie guard Immanuel Quickley scored 25 points off the bench, leading the New York Knicks to a 102-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.
Sports
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks visit the Hornets
Milwaukee Bucks (11-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (8-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference)
Sports
Cleveland visits Minnesota, aims to end road slide
Cleveland Cavaliers (9-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-14, 15th in the Western Conference)