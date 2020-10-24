FRANKLIN, WIS. – President Donald Trump had just been on “Fox and Friends,” demanding that his attorney general “act” against his opponent before the election. He had, the day before, called Joe Biden a “criminal,” Dr. Anthony Fauci a “disaster,” government scientists “idiots” and members of the media “real garbage.”

Ivanka Trump, meanwhile, was visiting suburban Milwaukee.

“I learned that the first ice cream sundae was created in this amazing state!” the president’s older daughter and senior White House adviser said from a small stage of an event room.

There would be no mentions of Hunter Biden, no reference to Hillary Clinton, “Barack Hussein Obama,” China virus, witch hunts, fake news, antifa or rigged elections.

Instead, the first daughter came armed with local fun facts and pleasing asides. She skipped the Trump-branded red meat and went straight to dessert.

“Wisconsinites eat 21 million gallons of ice cream a year,” Trump shared as an icebreaker. She likes to collect trivia like this from the road, which she will then serve up at home as cool mom fodder.

“My children, upon hearing this, want to move to Wisconsin,” she continued. “So, the Kushners might be coming to town!”

The crowd was heavy with just the kind of white, suburban female voters who have become her father’s demographic kryptonite. They have been fleeing his coalition with abandon.

By wide margins, they do not like him, especially the white suburban voters who went for Trump last time. A remarkable 56% of white women said they held a very unfavorable view of the president in a New York Times/Siena College poll. These include many independents and former Republicans who self-identify as moderate or conservative and are likely to be put off by the president’s more boorish inclinations.

As much as it’s possible, the Trump campaign is attempting to deploy the first daughter as a demographic paratrooper targeting at-risk women of the changing suburbs.

Speaking to a gathering in the wooded outskirts of Milwaukee — a polite, professionally dressed and economically comfortable group — she focused more on points of friendly consensus (who doesn’t love ice cream?) and seemed determined to offer a stark departure, at least rhetorically, from the tornado of grievance and belligerence of her father’s campaign.

She was happy to leave that to her dad and brothers and the rest of the boys. Eric Trump did a raucous, partly masked rally in the packed basement of a Wisconsin bowling alley recently. Later, Donald Trump Jr. would appear on Fox News and link Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, to “human trafficking and prostitution rings.” Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told a Trump rally in Janesville last weekend that Biden supporters “don’t particularly love America.”

“The first family, including the president, are all going to have different styles,” said Mercedes Schlapp, a former White House official and campaign surrogate who asked questions of Ivanka Trump onstage during her appearance in Franklin. “It’s important to talk about what the president has done for this country in a short period of time,” Schlapp said in an interview. “It’s important not to get lost in the noise that so much of the mainstream media is wrapped up in.”

Still, a surrogate can stray only so far from a campaign’s dominant message and messenger. Ivanka Trump could speak with endless poise about all the important lessons her father instilled (“Find something you’re passionate about, because that’s the path to happiness”). She could focus on suburban parenting concerns such as school choice and education reform, and lament “the loss of social interaction for our kids” during the coronavirus outbreak. She could avoid any talk of immigration.

“On the one hand, a president’s family member can offer a softening and humanizing touch,” said Gil Troy, a presidential historian. Ivanka Trump can offer some measure of reassurance for Republicans who do not like her father but who would be loath to support Biden. At a certain point, though, the contrast becomes too stark. “It becomes almost a countercampaign rather than a supporting one,” he said.

On the re-election trail, she is offering a campaign version of daytime TV.

“It’s a breath of fresh air to hear that positive tone,” said Joe Krupa of Franklin through a MAGA-emblazoned mask.