Campaigners urge judge to block new restrictions to getting measures on Florida's ballot

Under the new law, campaigns have 10 days instead of the previous 30 to return signed petition forms to local elections officials. They face stiffer fines if they don't return the petitions on time, or send them to the wrong county. And volunteers could be charged with a felony if they collect more than 25 signed ballot petitions, other than their own or those of immediate family members, and don't register with the state as a petition circulator.