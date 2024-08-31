KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — Campaign to inoculate thousands of Palestinian infants in Gaza against polio begins as humanitarian crisis fears deepen.
Campaign to inoculate thousands of Palestinian infants in Gaza against polio begins as humanitarian crisis fears deepen
Campaign to inoculate thousands of Palestinian infants in Gaza against polio begins as humanitarian crisis fears deepen.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 31, 2024 at 1:25PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Campaign to inoculate thousands of Palestinian infants in Gaza against polio begins as humanitarian crisis fears deepen
Campaign to inoculate thousands of Palestinian infants in Gaza against polio begins as humanitarian crisis fears deepen.