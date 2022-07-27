More from Star Tribune
World
Israeli army says Hamas is rebuilding capabilities in Gaza
The Israeli army said on Wednesday that Hamas has rebuilt some of the capabilities that were damaged during last year's Gaza war, including three new tunnels and a series of weapons manufacturing and storage sites.
Nation
Judge temporarily blocks Wyoming abortion ban
A Wyoming judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked the state's abortion ban on the day it took effect, siding with a firebombed women's health clinic and others who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution.
Business
How the Federal Reserve's rate hikes affect your finances
Higher mortgage rates have sent home sales tumbling. Credit card rates have grown more burdensome, and so have auto loans. Savers are finally receiving yields that are actually visible, while crypto assets are reeling.
Business
Fed unleashes another big rate hike in bid to curb inflation
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in three decades to tame high inflation.
Sports
Waiting game: Watson, Browns open camp as NFL ruling looms
Deshaun Watson is practicing and waiting. He's had plenty of work at that.