If you plan to send your kids to camp this summer, xx has one piece of advice: Sign up now.

Unlike last year, when camps across the state delayed their starts, cut offerings, or closed their doors, camps are rebounding.

Day camps, overnight camps and wilderness camps are gearing up for a year of operation, with masks, social distancing, hand sanitizing and pods. But this time around, campers are more familiar with COVID protocols and camps are far better prepared.

QHOTE here

And if early registration is any indication, camps are coming back with a vengence. Some camps, including xxx xxx and xx are ahead of registration. Girl Scout River Valleys is already booked full.

Among camp circles, there's a widespread sense that summer camp is more important than ever, after a year of confusion, isolation and xxxx

"Going to camp has taken on a new importance for kids and their families," said Tracy xx at Leonardo's Basment, a Minnepolis xxx. With routines disrupted, opportunities to socalize limited and schools going virtual for all or part of the year, "Kids are just to happy to be able to work together again — even with masks and distancing."

guidelines from MN state health department, CDC and ACA, put protocols in place to help ensure the safety

guidelines from from the Minnesota State Health Department, the CDC and the ACA have helped ready 1 Heartland to open its doors. XX based in Willow River camp, which was closed last year, plans to operate at 65 % capacity this year, said Patrick Kindler, executive director. To allow for kids to do all the overnight camp's typical activities (xxxxxx) required more staff training. but xxx is confidentxxx.

"Registrations are head of normal," Kindler said. "We're expecting to hit our limits soon."

"Kids need camps, and camps need kids,"ACA guy

Safety first

in addition to masking and xx hand washing and santizing, many camps will keep campers in pod systems, where they interact with the same small group of campers and staffers. Overnight camps -- households -- bed spacing. focus on outdoor activites and instead of dining halls, camps like North Star in Hayward, Wisc., will serve meals to cabin groups at picnic tables, weather permitting.

From scramble to xx

North Star was one of the 18% of U.S. camps that opened last year. And, according to Andy X, xxx is was a scramble.

"The biggest battle was rethinking everything," from transportation to xx to x, he said. "We needed to change the way we do food service, arrivals and departures, even [how to play] capture the flag."

With the help of xx and xx, North Star set up many of the protocols now considered best practices: requiring campers to quaranteen and test before coming to camp, testing once campers arrived. Organizing campers in pods.

even so, limited registration and number of sessions

calls year "Amazing"

"As many things as we changed, it was still a fun camp experience," he said. and is looking forward to an even better season this year.

Rosenberg admits that this is "a fragile year for camps." dogged by loss of revenue from being closed or operating at lower capacity, increased costs for xx and staff training. xx xxxx.

Laketrails, which operates out of Rosseau (?) is one of the camps that won't be open this year. "We're in a pretty unique situation," said Sue Lemm director of the small, nonprofit camp. "We can't open until the border does."

cross into Canada to get to the camp. the wilderness trails the xx uses also in Canada.

"Last year we were closed, but so was everybody else. But this year, we're xxxx"

Connie Nelson •

@StribCNelson