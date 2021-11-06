MACOMB, Ill. — Carson Camp threw a pair of touchdowns to Carter Bell and South Dakota used the last 10 minutes of the second quarter to break away from Western Illinois for a 42-21 win on Saturday.

Down 14-7, Camp threw a 60-yard touchdown to Bell with 10:19 before intermission to make it even. After forcing the Leathernecks to punt, the Coyotes (6-3, 4-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) went on a 10-play, 78-yard drive that ended when Michael Mansaray ran it in from the 5-yard line with 3:25 before the break.

Then, after Western Illinois' (2-8, 2-5) three-and-out, Camp ran it from the 1 with seven seconds until half to end an eight-play, 76-yard drive.

Camp threw for 246 yards and Bell caught five passes for 182 yards. Nate Thomas had 11 carries for 110 yards rushing.

Connor Sampson threw for 362 yards with two scores and two interceptions for Western Illinois.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25