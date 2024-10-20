Cameroon's separatist conflict forces hundreds of thousands of students out of education

As of 2023, the separatist crisis in west Cameroon and incursions by the Boko Haram extremist group in the north left 1.4 million school-age children in dire need of educational assistance, according to a report from the Norwegian Refugee Council aid group. The U.N. said that in 2019, the year Ndamei's school was attacked, 855,000 children were out of school in northwest and southwest Cameroon, where armed separatist groups targeted schools.