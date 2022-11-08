ABILENE, Texas — Tobias Cameron had 18 points in Abilene Christian's 65-56 victory over Jackson State in a season opener on Monday night.
Cameron had six rebounds for the Wildcats (1-0). Airion Simmons added 13 points while shooting 6 for 10 and he also had five rebounds. Immanuel Allen had eight points.
Ken Evans led the Tigers in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Gabe Watson added 16 points and seven rebounds for Jackson State. In addition, Romelle Mansel had seven points and 14 rebounds.
Abilene Christian plays at Texas A&M Friday, and Jackson State visits Tulsa on Saturday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Dine-in, takeout or just dessert: 39 options for Thanksgiving dinner in the Twin Cities area
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Dine-in, takeout or just dessert: 39 options for Thanksgiving dinner in the Twin Cities area
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Dine-in, takeout or just dessert: 39 options for Thanksgiving dinner in the Twin Cities area
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Dine-in, takeout or just dessert: 39 options for Thanksgiving dinner in the Twin Cities area
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Clippers rally late, snap Cavaliers' 8-game win streak
Paul George scored 26 points and made the tiebreaking three-point play with 37 seconds left, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final five minutes to snap the Cleveland Cavaliers' eight-game winning streak with a stunning 119-117 victory Monday night.
Sports
Clark leads No. 8 UCLA to 76-50 victory over Sacramento St
Jaylen Clark scored 17 points, Jaime Jaquez and Tyger Campbell added 14 apiece and No. 8 UCLA rolled to a 76-50 victory over Sacramento State in the season opener for both teams Monday night.
Sports
Rosner scores 25, Western Illinois nips Illinois State 71-68
Alec Rosner's 25 points helped Western Illinois defeat Illinois State 71-68 in a season opener on Monday.
Sports
Utah clubs Long Island in Strickland's coaching debut
Branden Carlson scored 21 points and had 10 rebounds, Ben Carlson had 11 rebounds and Utah beat Long Island 89-49 in a season opener Monday night.
Sports
Bairstow, Funk power Utah State past Utah Valley 75-58
Sean Bairstow had 19 points in Utah State's 75-58 victory over Utah Valley in a season opener on Monday night.