Back at Congressional, Ernie Els looks like he could contend for a different type of major

BETHESDA, Md. — Ernie Els looks ready to contend for a different type of major championship at Congressional.
Back at the course where he won the U.S. Open in 1997, Els shot a 3-under 69 on Thursday to finish two strokes off the lead after the first round of the Senior PGA Championship. Els is one of a trio of South Africans near the top, along with Keith Horne and Darren Fichardt.
Cameron Percy of Australia shot 67 to take sole possession of the lead, one stroke ahead of Horne. Fichardt and Els were tied for third, along with Simon Khan and Mario Tiziani.
It's the second straight major for the seniors after Angel Cabrera's victory Monday in the delayed Regions Tradition.
''This one feels more like a major,'' Els said. ''Last week they called it a major, but it's just a nice big Champions Tour event. But this one has got more of that feel. It's got a golf course with history, and it's got some prestige here.''
Players dealt with wet conditions on a rainy day, but Percy was in one of the last groups to finish, and by then the sun was shining from one direction and a rainbow was forming in another. Percy said rain earlier in the week prevented him from playing a full practice round.
The 51-year-old Percy also hurt his back recently.
''We're all old now, so it's pretty stiff,'' he said. ''On Sunday it was so wet and I slipped on a rock and made a mess of myself. I've been in the physio Monday, Tuesday for a good hour, hour and a half and then yesterday for another hour. I'm pretty sore right now.''