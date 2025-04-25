Cameron Mackintosh, one of the last great theater impresarios, has plans for stages everywhere

NEW YORK — The great theater composer Stephen Sondheim loved puzzles, and when he died in 2021, he left one for his good friend, British super-producer Cameron Mackintosh. He left him an unfinished show.
The two men conceived of a revue of Sondheim's songs during the pandemic and they both began lists of tunes they wanted. But with the death of his friend, it was up to Mackintosh to make the show real.
''I did say to him, ‘I really want to concentrate on the music,''' recalls Mackintosh. ''I want it to be personal, but we never really got that far with the construction of it.''
Sondheim died in November 2021. Between Christmas that year and New Year's, Mackintosh created the skeleton of what would be ''Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends,'' which has landed on Broadway starring Tony Award-winners Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga.
Old friends create ‘Old Friends'
The final rundown has some of Sondheim's most memorable songs, like ''The Ladies Who Lunch,'' ''I'm Still Here,'' ''Send in the Clowns,'' ''Losing My Mind,'' ''Everything's Coming Up Roses'' and ''Children Will Listen.''
''I wanted the songs to reflect the fun I'd had with him,'' says Mackintosh. "We're both klutzy, we can't dance, we can't sing, we make terrible puns.
''We were silly together, and I think we loved being silly, making each other laugh. We never had a conversation in 45 years where we didn't make each other laugh even when we were grumpy.''