A 25-year-old Cambridge woman was killed Friday evening after her car collided with a semitrailer truck in Isanti County.

The truck, driven by Aklilu Alem Gebremichael, 32, of Dallas, was crossing the northbound lanes of Hwy. 65 at 285th Lane NE. at 6:07 p.m. Friday when the woman's car, also northbound, collided with the truck toward the rear on the driver's side, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Gebremichael, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured, the patrol said, and alcohol was not involved.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.