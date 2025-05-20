Cambodia's 'Day of Remembrance' marks the 50th anniversary of the Khmer Rouge genocide

CHOEUNG EK, Cambodia — About 2,000 people attended Cambodia's annual Day of Remembrance Tuesday to mark half a century since Cambodia's communist Khmer Rouge launched a four-year reign of terror that caused the deaths of about 1.7 million people.
Some three dozen student actors from a Phnom Penh art school re-enacted brutalities under the Khmer Rouge, which held power from 1975-1979, when an estimated one-quarter of Cambodia's population was wiped out due to tortures, executions, starvation and misrule.
The official ceremony honoring the victims of what a U.N.-backed tribunal judged to be genocide was held at Choeung Ek, site of a Khmer Rouge ''Killing Field'' about 15 kilometers (10 miles) south of the capital Phnom Penh. Several dozen Buddhist monks were among those attending.
Garbed in black, the Khmer Rouge's standard attire, the performers acted as executioners, swinging bamboo sticks at the heads of victims whose arms were bound behind their backs. The re-enactment was held near a memorial displaying victims' skulls and mass graves where thousands of others were buried.
''When I come here, it reminded me, and I will never forget, this Khmer Rouge regime because it was extremely cruel and barbaric,'' said 71-year-old Nhem Sovann, a Phnom Penh resident who said she lost six family members — her parents-in-law and two brothers and two sisters. She was put to work faming a rice field in the western province of Pursat.
"I saw with my own eyes that even children were taken and had their heads smashed against the trunk of a coconut tree,'' she said, sobbing.
For a younger generation, the ''Day of Remembrance'' is a learning experience.
Pen Kunthea, a 23-year-old art student who portrayed a government soldier who rescued fellow Cambodians from the Khmer Rouge as they were being chased from power in early 1979, said the more she performs, the more she learns.