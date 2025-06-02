Cambodia says it will seek World Court ruling on border disputes with Thailand that led to clash

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia's government says it plans to seek a ruling from the U.N.'s International Court of Justice over border disputes with neighboring Thailand, one of which triggered a fatal military clash last week.
Cambodia's National Assembly, where Prime Minister Hun Manet's ruling Cambodian People's Party holds all but a handful of seats, voted on Monday to support the government's decision.
A 1962 ruling by the same court, awarding to Cambodia the disputed territory on which a historic temple is located, rankled Thailand and to this day remains a major irritant in bilateral relations.
Thai officials did not immediately respond to Cambodia's intention to seek a ruling from the court, which is located in The Hague in the Netherlands and also known as the World Court.
Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said Sunday that Thailand's actions at the border were proportionate and in line with domestic and international law. He said the situation at the border remained calm, and that both sides agreed to find solutions to ease the tension as soon as possible.
The brief May 28 clash near Morokot village, in Cambodia's northwestern province of Preah Vihear, in which one Cambodian soldier was killed, began when Cambodian troops were conducting a routine patrol along the border when the Thai side opened fire, the Cambodian side says.
The Thai army says that Cambodian soldiers entered a disputed patch of land and opened fire when Thai soldiers approached them to negotiate.
Hun Manet in social media posts on Sunday declared that his government will ask the court to rule on the demarcation of several disputed areas, including where the centuries-old Hindu-style Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Toch and Ta Kro Bei temples are located.