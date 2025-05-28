Cambodia reports 11-year-old boy is country's fourth bird flu death this year

''We would also like to inform you that if you have a fever, cough, sputum discharge, or difficulty breathing and have a history of contact with sick or dead chickens or ducks within 14 days before the start of the symptoms, do not go to gatherings or crowded places and seek consultation and treatment at the nearest health center or hospital immediately,'' the ministry warned. ''Avoid delaying this, which puts you at high risk of eventual death.''