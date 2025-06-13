Cambodia bans Thai movies and TV shows in latest border feud tit-for-tat

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia escalated its cold war with Thailand on Friday when it announced a ban on Thai movies and TV shows and a boycott of the neighboring country's international internet links.
Tensions between the Southeast Asian countries have soared since an armed confrontation in a border area on May 28 that each side blamed on the other and which left one Cambodian soldier dead.
Cambodian officials said the import and screenings of Thai movies would be banned, and that broadcasters would be ordered not to air Thai-produced shows, which include popular soap operas. The government said it would inflict a financial blow on Thailand by rerouting its international internet traffic through other countries instead.
Cambodian and Thai authorities engaged in saber-rattling last week, though they have since walked back much of their earlier statements emphasizing their right to take military action.
But they continue to implement or threaten measures short of armed force, keeping tensions high. Thailand has added restrictions at border crossings. Much of their war of words actually has appeared intended to mollify nationalistic critics on their own sides.
The confrontation reportedly took place in a relatively small ''no man's land'' constituting territory along their border that both countries claim is theirs.
The area is closed to journalists, but it appears that both sides withdrew soon after the fatal confrontation to avoid further clashes, without explicitly conceding the fact in order to save face.
''Neither side wants to use the word ‘withdraw'. We say ‘adjust troop deployments' as a gesture of mutual respect—this applies to both Cambodia and Thailand.'' Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was quoted telling reporters this past week.