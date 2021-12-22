DAYTON, Ohio — Toumani Camara finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds to lift Dayton to a 69-60 win over Southern on Tuesday night.
Kobe Elvis had 15 points for the Flyers (8-5), who have won four straight games at home. DaRon Holmes II added 10 points and four blocks. Mustapha Amzil had seven rebounds.
Brion Whitley had 14 points for the Jaguars (6-7). Terrell Williams added 12 points, while Tyrone Lyons scored 11.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Towns dealing with COVID-19 surge better now than with outbreak last year
The Timberwolves have five players out because of league health and safety protocols although Karl-Anthony Towns is still playing and has gotten a booster shot already.
The Wolves Beat
Towns expects more out of shorthanded Timberwolves
Karl-Anthony Towns said after Tuesday's loss to the Mavericks the Wolves didn't live up to the culture they're trying to build.
Wolves
Down three starters, Wolves come up short in Dallas
The Mavericks and Timberwolves both played Tuesday's game without key players, but Dallas did more with less in a 114-102 victory.
Wild
NHL players won't go to China for Olympics because of virus concerns
Faced with the prospect of long quarantine periods should they test positive for COVID-19 during the Olympics, NHL players reached the decision to pull out of the Beijing Games.
Wild
Wild has three key players injured as it heads to Christmas break
Center Joel Eriksson Ek was sidelined in Monday's loss in Dallas, joining Jordan Greenway and Jared Spurgeon on the sidelines.