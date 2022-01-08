WASHINGTON — Toumani Camara had 14 points to lead five Dayton players in double figures as the Flyers romped past George Washington 83-58 on Saturday.

Malachi Smith added 13 points for the Flyers. Elijah Weaver chipped in 12, DaRon Holmes II scored 12 and Mustapha Amzil had 10. Smith also had six rebounds and six assists, while Holmes II posted seven rebounds.

Dayton (9-6, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) posted a season-high 22 assists.

Joe Bamisile tied a career high with 25 points and had six rebounds for the Colonials (4-9, 0-1). Brayon Freeman added 17 points. James Bishop had 12 points.

